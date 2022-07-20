Nostell launches ice cream made with Wakefield rhubarb for Yorkshire Day

The most recent crop of Nostell rhubarb has been made into a new ice cream, developed exclusively for the National Trust by the technicians at the family-owned ice cream business and it’s quickly become Snugburys best-selling product.

Angela Barlow, Food & Beverage Manager said: "Yorkshire Day is the perfect excuse to indulge in a Yorkshire speciality, not that we ever need an excuse to eat ice cream.

"Rhubarb is one of the greatest culinary delights that Yorkshire has given to the world and we’re always excited to put it good use in the café. We’ve worked really closely with the team at Snugburys, following along with their production process as it’s gone from spade to scoop."

National Trust Nostell are growers of 19 different types of rhubarb in their walled kitchen garden with a rhubarb growing area which stretches over 50-metres in length.

Each year the fruit is harvested to supply the on-site café and to stock a popular courtyard stall, for visitors to take home in exchange for a small donation.

Garden and Outdoor Manager, Paul Dibb said: “Being on the edge of the famous Wakefield ‘rhubarb triangle’, we are proud to have so many varieties in our collection at Nostell.

"We have a sheltered spot against the garden wall which provides the perfect conditions for the rhubarb to thrive and, this year we’ve had a brilliant show once again.

"We harvested 90kg of rhubarb for Snugburys, picked by our team and some volunteers, including staff from East Riddlesden Hall who got involved as part of their team building day."

The new Nostell rhubarb and custard ice cream is on sale at other National Trust properties in Yorkshire including Wentworth Castle Gardens, Barnsley and East Riddlesden Hall in Keighley.

This summer, as well as trying the new ice cream, visitors to Nostell can get active and challenge family and friends with football, sports races, throwing challenges, balancing games and more.

‘Come out and Play’ is held every Thursday and Friday of the summer holidays on the vista between 11am- 3pm. All the activities will have fully accessible versions available for adventures of all abilities.