On the town in Wakefield: 50 fabulous photos of nights out in 2008 - including Mex, Havana, Lush and Kinkindie 🥳

The include partying in Mex, Havana, Kindkidie, Lush and Grand Central.
Take a look through and see who you can recognise – from 16 years ago!
1 / 13
The include partying in Mex, Havana, Kindkidie, Lush and Grand Central.
Take a look through and see who you can recognise – from 16 years ago!
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.