Ossett Brewery honouring Marcelo Bielsa by renaming famous Leeds United pub The Old Peacock

The iconic pub opposite Elland Road football ground has been renamed in tribute to Leeds United hero.

Following the departure of the celebrated manager last weekend, the fans’ much loved Old Peacock, standing across the road from the famous ground, will now be renamed ‘The Bielsa’ until the last Leeds game of the football season in May.

Bielsa joined the then 13th place Championship club in June 2018 and is hugely acclaimed for breaking ‘the 16 year old curse’ and seeing Leeds reclaim Premier League status.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The iconic pub opposite Elland Road football ground has been renamed in tribute to Leeds United hero.

The Old Peacock has a long association with the football club dating back more than 100 years. For many years fans could sit on the roof to watch games when tickets were sold out.