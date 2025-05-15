Panda Mami: Popular Asian buffet restaurant to open new branch in Wakefield's Trinity Walk

Panda Mami will open in the Wakefield shopping centre later this month.

The popular restaurant chain, which already has branches in York and Chester, offers over 120 authentic dishes from different countries and cultures.

Visitors can enjoy the various cuisines buffet-style for a set price, and can watch chefs in their ‘live cooking stations’ where the dishes are cooked fresh.

A spokesperson for Panda Mami said: “At Panda Mami, you will find delicious international food to excite your senses.

"We invite you to take a gastronomic journey through different countries and cultures, so you can discover the most authentic flavours of the world.

"We provide a casual dining experience like no other, offering a balanced choice of delicious food and exceptional value for money, giving our guests added value at one set price, all within luxurious surroundings.”

Whilst no opening date is confirmed the branch has shared that they aim to be open “by the end of May”.

Posting to social media, the Panda Mami Wakefield branch said: “At Panda Mami Wakefield we are currently aiming to be open officially by the end of May.

"We are currently working very hard to develop Wakefield’s new go-to buffet experience.”

James White, centre manager at Trinity Walk, said: “There has been so much excitement and anticipation around Panda Mami joining Trinity Walk.

"It’s been a big project, but the Panda Mami team has been working hard during the last few months to create a really impressive restaurant.

"Shoppers will have seen glimpses of how impressive it looks on their social media and we can’t wait for them to open in due course.”