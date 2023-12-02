Peddler Market: Popular street food market set to return to Tileyard North next weekend
One of the country’s leading street food events will return to the district’s vast creative space, Tileyard North, later this month.
Peddler Market, which has been growing ever since it started nine years ago, will return to Tileyard North for the third time on Friday, December 15, from 5pm until 11pm, and Saturday, December 16, from 2pm to 11pm.
Visitors will have the opportunity to sample a variety of cuisines courtesy of vendors including Cookie Mumsters, Griedy’s Wings and Strips and Tikk’s Thai Kitchen.