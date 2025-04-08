People could face fines of up to £5,000 for barbecuing under strict laws

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With the sun continuing to shine and temperatures across Wakefield on the rise, many people will be planning to make the most of it and have a barbecue this week.

But are you aware of the mistakes that could cost you when grilling?

Outdoor living experts, Vonhaus, have explored the mistakes you can make while barbecuing that could land you in trouble and result in fines.

When the warm weather approaches, many of us throw on an apron and do some outdoor cooking.

But it’s not as simple as just firing up a barbecue, disposable or otherwise.

In fact, you could be hit with some serious fines for not being aware of the rules in place around cooking al fresco.

Improper disposal of ashes and coals

One of the most common mistakes barbecue enthusiasts make is the improper disposal of ashes and coals.

It's essential to ensure that hot ashes and coals are fully extinguished before disposal. In the UK, disposing of hot coals in a general waste bin is not only a fire hazard but also illegal.

According to local council regulations, ashes must be cooled completely and placed in a metal container with a lid.

Many councils recommend waiting at least 24 hours before disposal to ensure all embers are fully extinguished. Failing to comply with these regulations could result in a fine for causing a fire hazard.

Barbecuing in restricted areas

Not all public spaces permit barbecuing. Before lighting up, it's crucial to check if the area you're in allows barbecues.

Many parks and beaches have designated barbecue zones, and using a grill outside these areas is prohibited.Violating these rules can lead to fines imposed by park

authorities. Always look out for signage indicating where barbecues are permitted and adhere to these guidelines to avoid penalties.

Using the wrong type of grill

Certain areas restrict the type of grill you can use due to safety concerns.

Disposable barbecues, while convenient, are often banned in many parks and public spaces because they pose a higher fire risk and can damage the grass or ground.For

example, the New Forest National Park has clear regulations against the use of disposable barbecues. Instead, opt for portable, raised barbecues that don't come into direct contact with the ground.

Failure to comply with these regulations can lead to fines and being asked to leave the area.

Causing excessive smoke

Excessive smoke from a barbecue can be more than just a nuisance; it can be considered a public disturbance. Under the Environmental Protection

Act 1990, producing smoke that causes annoyance to neighbours or the public can be classified as a statutory nuisance.

This can result in a formal complaint to the local council, potentially leading to a fine of up to £5,000.

To avoid this, ensure your barbecue is set up in a well-ventilated area and that you're using the appropriate amount of fuel. Avoid burning materials that produce excessive smoke, such as damp wood or inappropriate fire starters.

Noise complaints

A barbecue is often accompanied by music and laughter, but it's important to be mindful of noise levels, especially in residential areas.

Noise complaints can be lodged under the Noise Act 1996 if the sound exceeds acceptable levels, particularly late at night.

Local councils have the authority to issue noise abatement notices, and failing to comply can result in fines.

To keep the peace, consider the time of day and keep the noise to a reasonable level, particularly if your barbecue extends into the evening.

Littering Leaving behind litter after a barbecue is not only unsightly but also illegal.

The Environmental Protection Act 1990 outlines strict penalties for littering in public spaces.

Councils have the power to issue on-the-spot fines for those caught leaving rubbish behind.

Always bring sufficient rubbish bags and clear up thoroughly after your barbecue. Dispose of waste in designated bins or take it home if no facilities are available.

By following these guidelines, you can ensure your barbecue remains a fun and enjoyable event without the risk of fines.

Always check local regulations, respect public spaces, and prioritise safety to avoid any legal troubles.