Permission refused for ‘garish’ signs outside Indian restaurant

Planners have refused permission for ‘garish’ signs to be displayed on the outside of an Indian restaurant in Wakefield city centre.

Wakefield Council rejected a retrospective application for the illuminated black and orange advertising at Tanvis Indian Cuisine, on Northgate.

Enforcement could now be taken to have them removed to have them removed following the decision.

The council’s conservation officer objected to the proposals after they were submitted by Surya Kiran Amalakatta in February.

A report said: “We are concerned that the internal illumination and colours create an overtly contemporary and garish addition to the street scene at odds with the historic setting.”

The business is close to the Wood Street conservation area which is set to be be expanded to include the site.

A number of historic listed buildings are close to the property, including the neighbouring former coroner’s court building.

The report said black cladding also appeared to have been fitted to the front of the building without permission being obtained.

The officer said: “Such works require planning permission which has not been sought and thus these works are also liable to possible enforcement action.”

The building dates back to the 1930s and used to be The Jockey pub until around 2010.

The document added: “Whilst the building has modest architectural and historic significance, it reflects early 20th century development along the street and retains its distinctive form.

“It can be classed as an undesignated heritage asset with local architectural and historic significance.”

A decision notice refusing permission stated: “By reason of its design, colour and illuminance, the internally illuminated signage scheme results in a visually prominent, garish and incongruous features that leads to less than substantial harm to the setting of nearby listed and unlisted heritage assets and the adjacent Wood Street conservation area.”