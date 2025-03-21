Places to eat in Castleford: Brand new cafe to open up on popular Castleford street next week
Munchies Cafe, on Fairfield Close, will open on Monday, March 24.
Owned by Marie Dyson, her partner David and daughter, Kandise, the new eatery will sell a variety of food including sandwiches, jacket potatoes and burgers.
The cafe will also sell specialty coffee and homemade cakes.
Owner Marie is no stranger to the cafe business, launching Castle Bites in lockdown, and buying the popular spot Tiger Bites, on Leyland Road, in 2022.
On her family’s new venture, daughter Kandise said: “They have been in and out of cafes for the last five years.
"It feels so great to them to be opening it and pleasing all our customers again.”
To celebrate the lauch Castleford Tigers players will visit the cafe on March 31.
The cafe will be open Monday to Saturday from 7am till 2.30pm.
