Wakefield Council is likely to decide whether or not to approve the application later this year.

TSB, on Market Place in Normanton town centre, closed for good last summer.

Now a planning application to change the disused building into a takeaway and four flats has been put forward to Wakefield Council.

The proposal, submitted by a man based in Howden, suggests the development would include two one-bed apartments and two two-bed apartments.

It also suggests the takeaway would create four full-time jobs and eight part-time roles, though there is no further information about what the takeaway would sell at this stage.

