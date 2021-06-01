Plans to replace TSB bank in Normanton with takeaway and flats submitted to Wakefield Council
A former bank may soon be serving calzones instead of credit cards, as plans to convert it into a takeaway were revealed.
TSB, on Market Place in Normanton town centre, closed for good last summer.
Now a planning application to change the disused building into a takeaway and four flats has been put forward to Wakefield Council.
The proposal, submitted by a man based in Howden, suggests the development would include two one-bed apartments and two two-bed apartments.
It also suggests the takeaway would create four full-time jobs and eight part-time roles, though there is no further information about what the takeaway would sell at this stage.
Wakefield Council is likely to make a decision on the proposal later this year.
Local Democracy Reporting Service