Pontefract and Castleford Wetherspoons delight at winning Loo of the Year Awards 2023
The Glass Blower on Bank Street and The Winter Seam in Xscape, Colorado Way, have each been awarded a platinum rating by inspectors.
The Blue Bell in Cross Hill, Hemsworth has been awarded a platinum plus rating and The Broken Bridge in Horsefair, Pontefract has been awarded a platinum rating
The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of ‘away from home’ toilet provision across the UK.
Loo of the Year Awards inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK, in order to judge them.
All of the toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum, platinum plus or diamond with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.
The toilets are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.
The Glass Blower manager, Sarah Heppinstall, said: “We are delighted with the award. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”
The Loo of the Year Awards 2023 managing director, Becky Wall, said: "The toilets at the four pubs have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained. The pubs deserve their awards."