Pontefract and Castleford Wetherspoons delight at winning Loo of the Year Awards 2023

Four Wetherspoons pubs in Pontefract and Castleford have won acclaimfor the quality and standards of their toilets in the Loo of the Year Awards 2023.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Glass Blower on Bank Street and The Winter Seam in Xscape, Colorado Way, have each been awarded a platinum rating by inspectors.

The Blue Bell in Cross Hill, Hemsworth has been awarded a platinum plus rating and The Broken Bridge in Horsefair, Pontefract has been awarded a platinum rating

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of ‘away from home’ toilet provision across the UK.

Bar associate Anna Freer pictured in the toilets in The Blue Bell, Hemsworth, Bar associate Julie McAuley pictured in the toilets in The Broken Bridge, Pontefract, Pub manager Sarah Heppinstall pictured in the toilets in The Glass Blower, Castleford and Bar associate Tiegan Whitworth pictured in the ladies toilets in The Winter Seam, Castleford.

Loo of the Year Awards inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK, in order to judge them.

All of the toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum, platinum plus or diamond with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.

The toilets are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Glass Blower manager, Sarah Heppinstall, said: “We are delighted with the award. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”