Pontefract and Castleford Wetherspoons delight at winning Loo of the Year Awards 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Four Wetherspoons pubs in Pontefract and Castleford have won acclaimfor the quality and standards of their toilets in the Loo of the Year Awards 2024.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Glass Blower in Bank Street and The Winter Seam in Xscape, Colorado Way, in Pontefract, have each been awarded a platinum plus grading by inspectors.

The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of ‘away from home’ toilet provision across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blue Bell in Cross Hill, Hemsworth has been awarded a platinum plus grading by inspectors and The Broken Bridge in Horsefair, Pontefract has been awarded a platinum grading.

Manager Teresa Rowland in the award winning toilets at J.D. Wetherspoon's The Bluebell at Hemsworth, Brian Chipchase in the award winning toilets at The Glassblower in Castleford, Joe Roe in the award winning toilets at The Winter Seam at Xscape and the loos at the Broken Bridge, Pontefract.

Loo of the Year Awards inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK, in order to judge them.

All of the toilets are graded bronze, silver, gold, platinum, platinum plus or diamond with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.

The toilets are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Glass Blower manager, Sarah Heppinstall, said: “We are delighted with the grading.

The Blue Bell.

"Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”

said: “We are delighted with the grading. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”

The Loo of the Year Awards 2024 managing director, Becky Wall, said: “The toilets at the pubs have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained.

"The pubs deserve their awards.”