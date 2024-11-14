Pontefract Continental Street Market: Food market taking place across the weekend in town centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The exciting market sells a variety of tasty food and crafts from around the world.

International stalls, selling a variety of items and foods, can be found in the town centre from 10am to 6pm today (Thursday) to Saturday, November 16 and 10am to 4pm on Sunday, November 17.

Food stalls include Alvi’s Homemade Indian, The Cheshire Cheese and Little China’s Noodle Bar Express.

Other stalls include Kiec Garden Products and O’Donnell Moonshine.

The market will also visit Castleford later this month, from November 21 to November 24.