Pontefract Continental Street Market: Food market taking place across the weekend in town centre
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The exciting market sells a variety of tasty food and crafts from around the world.
International stalls, selling a variety of items and foods, can be found in the town centre from 10am to 6pm today (Thursday) to Saturday, November 16 and 10am to 4pm on Sunday, November 17.
Food stalls include Alvi’s Homemade Indian, The Cheshire Cheese and Little China’s Noodle Bar Express.
Other stalls include Kiec Garden Products and O’Donnell Moonshine.
The market will also visit Castleford later this month, from November 21 to November 24.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.