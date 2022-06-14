Pontefract Liquorice Festival is making a sweet comeback this summer

For the past two years, the festival was held online but it’s now back in its traditional home in Pontefract town centre on Saturday, July 9 and Sunday, July 10.

Throughout the weekend there will be street entertainment with music and some familiar liquorice faces.

For the first time in its history, the festival will also be running a Liquorice Food & Drink Trail.

This new addition will provide visitors with the opportunity to visit food and drink venues along the trail and sample the delicious and inventive liquorice-themed food and drink, specially created for the festival.

On the menu are an array of liquorice treats, from liquorice pork pies to liquorice stout, and an opportunity to discover fascinating facts about liquorice growing in the area and learn why there is so much to celebrate at a liquorice talk.

A community day on Saturday will see visitors of all ages invited to get creative and take part in free drop-in workshops at the Buttercross with local artist, Jessica Grady, to create a new, large 3D archway installation that depicts the undisputed star of the festival – the liquorice plant – through embroidery and pattern.

The large installation, to be unveiled and displayed to the public on Sunday, will celebrate the journey of the liquorice plant as it grows out of the ground, taking in its history and heritage all the way to its transformation into the sweet we all know and love.

On Saturday night, Pontefract Castle’s historic grounds will be the spectacular venue for Proms at the Castle, an evening of music from the West Yorkshire Symphony Orchestra. People can eat, drink, and relax with friends and family as they listen to the concert, and a firework finale will round off the evening.

On Sunday, it’s time for the main event. Pontefract town centre will see the return of the famous food and drink market with over 70 stalls stretching across Market Place, Salter Row, Beastfair and Corn Market, showcasing local produce and mouth-watering liquorice treats.

A colourful and breath-taking parade featuring flag-dancers, acrobats, stilt-walkers and more will depart at 11am and 2pm, making its way down to Pontefract Castle where bubble workshops and other free activities will be held until 3.30pm.

Coun Michael Graham, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “I am really looking forward to the festival and seeing the crowds enjoy two days of free family fun and community events.

“There will be allsorts on offer and I don’t just mean the liquorice type! We’ve pulled out all the stops to make it a memorable weekend with our new food and drink trail that provides a much-needed boost to local businesses in the town.”