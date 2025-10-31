Pontefract set to serve up global delights as Continental Street Market makes a return next week

The Continental Street Market will return to Pontefract next week.

Pontefract’s town centre will come alive with international cuisine as the popular Continental Street Market returns to Beastfair.

The market will take place from Wednesday, November 5, to Saturday, November 8 and will be open daily from 10am to 6pm.

Food lovers can look forward to a variety of global street food, artisan cheeses, sweet treats, and handcrafted goods – with over 25 traders showcasing dishes from all over the globe.

Coun Jack Hemingway, Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Growth, said: "We’re thrilled to welcome the Continental Street Market back to Pontefract following its previous success.

"Events like this not only bring a taste of the world to our doorstep but also help boost footfall and support our local economy.

"Attracting more shoppers into our towns and city supports existing businesses as more people come along and discover what’s on offer”.

The Pontefract event is part of a wider programme of foodie celebrations across the district, with the market also visiting Castleford this winter.