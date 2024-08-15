Popeyes: Famous American fast food and fried chicken chain to open branch in Wakefield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Popeyes will open a new drive-thru in Snowhill Retail Park, in Wakefield, later this year.

Work is underway at the brand new branch, which will open in Snowfield Avenue, just across from Snowhill Retail Park.

Louisiana fried chicken chain, Popeyes, is a fast food favourite across the pond, but has been expanding their popularity in the UK after opening up their first UK branch in East London in 2021.

With the addition of 20 new sites planned for this year, the brand is aiming to have a total of 31 locations across the country by the end of 2024.

The new branch will open next to Snowhill Retail Park.

The popular chain offers a range of burgers and wraps, made with fresh chicken marinated for 12 hours, as well as tenders, hand-battered with buttermilk, and hot wings.

Side dishes including fries and mac ‘n’ cheese alongside a range of desserts including milkshakes and ice creams.

No opening date has been announced for the new drive-thru, but the branch is currently hiring staff.