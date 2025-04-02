Popular pizza van to pitch up at Wakefield's Trinity Walk permanently next month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Event Pizzas have chosen Wakefield for their first permanent pitch in the UK.

The new pizza van will open at Trinity Walk on May 1, and will sell a variety of fresh, hand-made pizzas, loaded fries and waffles.

It will be the first permanent pitch from the mobile outdoor events business – which has become known for their special event catering.

On his new venture, founder Adam Lott said: “Wakefield is close to my heart having lived there for years as a young adult and offering so many opportunities from school and college to working for corporate catering from 17 years old.

Event Pizzas will open at Trinity Walk in May.

“This is an amazing new menu and at a fantastic price – fresh and hand stretched to order per pizza.

"Our ethos is the pride, courage, integrity and family. That's how we work every day in the business, pushing it forward week by week making positive changes for the customers benefit.”

To celebrate, Adam is inviting locals to a private launch party on April 30 where there will be free pizzas between 12pm and 5pm.