Pub landlady prepares to pull her last pint after 32 years at the helm

Pub company Admiral Taverns is celebrating local licensee Michelle Dwan, who runs the Victoria Hotel in Allerton Bywater, and is set to retire at the end of the month, after more than 32 years at the helm.

Michelle took over the popular community pub in August 1990 and with the help of her partner, Malcolm, they have successfully cemented it at the heart of the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michelle said: “I can’t put into words how amazing my time at the Victoria Hotel has been, it has been our way of life for so long now and I’m extremely grateful to each and every person who has visited our pub.

Michelle Dwan is retiring after 32 years at the Victoria Hotel, pictured with Andy Longley from Admiral Taverns.

" A lot has changed since taking over, we have celebrated our customers’ weddings and their children’s weddings, it has been amazing to see our community grow and be part of their journey.

"I am so grateful to all my team who I’ve worked with over the years and of course, Admiral Taverns who has been a continuous support for us – they are unlike any other pub company.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michelle has constantly supported her community with a number of events, from charity fundraising initiatives, to live music and her famous street parties.

She will be helping pass the reigns over to the new licensees, Janice and Lee Ashworth who are keen to continue Michelle’s work in the community and ensure residents can still enjoy everything the Victoria Hotel has to offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Victoria Hotel.

Michelle was visited by Admiral Taverns’ Chief Executive, Chris Jowsey and Business Development Manager, Andy Longley, receiving a certificate of achievement to recognise the outstanding achievement and service to the pub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy said: “I would like to congratulate Michelle and Malcolm on such an incredible achievement – they have truly created a special pub which is loved by locals. It has been a privilege to work with such passionate people, they are always looking for ways to bring the community together and I know they will be sorely missed.

"Everyone at Admiral Taverns wishes them the very best for the future and we will be sure to keep in touch.”

Advertisement Hide Ad