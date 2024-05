The early May bank holiday weekend is finally upon us and what better way to celebrate than by visiting one of the district’s best pubs.

We asked Express readers where the best place is, across Wakefield and the Five Towns, to enjoy a perfect pint this long weekend.

Here are 14 of the most recommended places – in no particular order.

1 . The Railway Station Ln, Featherstone, Pontefract WF7 5BA Photo: Google Maps

2 . The Black Horse 102-104 Westgate, Wakefield WF1 1XR Photo: Google Maps

3 . The Lupset 328 Horbury Rd, Lupset, Wakefield WF2 8JF Photo: Google Maps