Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The new channel by the popular pair, sees them visit Yorkshire hotspots and viewer recommendated places to rate them as well as give an insight into their life.

Earlier this month, the Yorkshire couple were given “unlimited access” in a tour across Farmer Copleys – a local farm that was named the UK's most 'Instagrammable pumpkin patch' in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the tour, the couple enjoyed picking fresh berries in the farm’s fields, with Sophie filling up a basket of strawberries and Danny complimenting “the fresh beautiful delicious fruit” that the farm offers.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Pontefract farm received the channel's first gold star.

The couple then moved on to the farm’s popular pumpkin patch where they learned how to maintain the fruit before heading to the vast sunflower field next door, where they cut their own “mr and mrs” sunflowers.

Next, was a visit on-site cafe where Danny ordered a steak pie with mushy peas and chips and Sophie ordered the soup of the day, which was a leek and potato soup with a tiger bread loaf.

Danny complimented the food heavily stating that is was, “proper Yorkshire grub” and that the chunky fried chips “were exactly like his grandma used to make.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a delicious dinner, the final stop of the tour was the farm shop where they purchased biscuits and homemade jam with the couple highlighting the shop’s own branded items.

'Mr and Mrs Yorkshire' aka Danny Malin and Sophie Mei Lan visited Farmer Copleys earlier this month.

After a long day of exploring, the couple shared their thoughts on the Pontefract pumpkin hotspot.

Danny said: "I have to say this is going to be our first gold star place on the Mr and Mrs Yorkshire channel.

"If you want to bring the family or go for a nice meal as a couple, there’s always something to do, this place has everything.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sophie continued: “We didn’t even need to discuss it for once – definite gold!”

To find out more about Farmer Copleys, visit: https://farmercopleys.co.uk/