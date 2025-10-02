Rate My Takeaway star teams up with famous food reviewer Gary Eats to create 'new super channel'

Former presenter of Rate My Takeaway Danny Malin is teaming up with Gary Eats to become the Ant & Dec of the food world.

Wakefield’s Danny, who became famous for setting up his camping table and chair outside takeaways, left his role as the face of Rate My Takeaway last month and has since been inundated with messages from fans, wishing to follow him on his next venture.

Gary has been running Gary Eats on YouTube with his son since 2023, and continues to upload a range of food reviews, receiving millions of views each week.

The pair became firm fan favourites as a duo after they filmed a few reviews together on their own channels.

Danny said: “It was a tough decision to quit as presenter of Rate My Takeaway, but I had to do it for my health, it was killing me, and it had become toxic behind-the-scenes, but I didn't want to leave the fans. They’re what kept me there for so long.

“I was inundated with kind messages and offers of support on my family channel - Mr and Mrs Yorkshire.

“It was incredible, and it gave me the spring back in my step.”

One of those offering daily support was Danny’s food reviewing pal Gary of Gary Eats.

Danny said: “Gary’s a legend, a top guy.

“We clicked as soon as we met. He’s been a great support.

“Gary’s called me daily since it all broke down to check how I genuinely am.”

After several conversations, the pair have now decided to join forces.

Gary said: “I’ve followed Danny since the beginning. He’s paved the way for a lot of us.

“I can’t wait to give it a go together. This is going to be next level.

“I’m ecstatic for us to be bridging the north and south divide, we’ve already become best of friends.”

Danny and Gary’s new channel has now been launched, and they’ve started filming this week.

Danny added: “It’s a dream come true being able to do what I love, and with a talented and caring team.

“And yes, I’ll be bringing a new table and now two chairs with me.”

