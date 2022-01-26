Rhubarb Festival: Sample cocktails, pastries and dishes from Wakefield bars and restaurants on the Rhubarb Food and Drink Trail

The Rhubarb Food and Drink Trail around the city centre will allow visitors to sample rhubarb cocktails, pastries and dishes from local bars, restaurants and cafes – with over 30 venues taking part.

Wakefield’s reputation as the “Merrie City” can be traced back to the Middle Ages, and this year’s Rhubarb Food and Drink Trail will ensure the spotlight is once again shining on the city’s vibrant food and drink offer.

Printed maps will be available at the festival showcasing all the participating venues and their mouth-watering rhubarb-themed offering. Highlights include:

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rhubarb Food and Drink Trail around the city centre will allow visitors to sample rhubarb cocktails, pastries and dishes from local bars, restaurants and cafes – with over 30 venues taking part.

- Boogie Woogie Bagel Bar’s cinnamon bagel with rhubarb jam

- Brew Avenue’s rhubarb and rosehip Victoria sponge

- Lobby 1867’s rhubarb cocktail

- Cut’s rhubarb crumble and prosecco with rhubarb compote

- Jolly Tap – Real Ale Café’s rhubarb porter and rhubarb blonde beer

- Golden Pineapple’s rhubarb cocktails including Rhubrambles, Rhubarb Candy Cosmos & Wakey Bellinis

- Leaf & Bean Delicatessen’s rhubarb afternoon tea

- Marmalade on the Square’s rhubarb tea and scones

Coun Michael Graham, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “The Rhubarb Food and Drink Trail is a fantastic addition to this much-loved festival.

“It will give visitors the chance to experience many of our wonderful hospitality venues across the city centre whilst giving these local businesses a much-needed boost.”

Christine Armstrong, Wakefield BID Director, said: “The Rhubarb Festivals is a fantastic opportunity to highlight the cafes and restaurants of the city centre who always welcome customers with a smile serving delicious refreshments.”

During the festival, Experience Wakefield will host an Instagram competition to win a food and drink hamper worth £150.

To enter, simply visit one of the venues on the trail, ask for their rhubarb-themed special, take a selfie with the cake, drink or pastry and share it on Instagram or Facebook tagging @ExperienceWakefield, the venue and using hashtag #RhubarbFest.

The winner will be selected at random on Sunday, February 27 at 3pm.