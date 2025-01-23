Rhubarb Food & Drink Trail is back for Wakefield's 2025 Rhubarb Festival
As part of the activities over the weekend of Friday, February 21 to Sunday, February 23. the Rhubarb Food and Drink Trail is back in partnership with Wakefield BID and will ensure the spotlight is on the city’s vibrant food and drink offer.
The highly anticipated weekend will be packed with rhubarb themed events, chef demonstrations, live music, and free activities all celebrating the tasty treat.
Thomas Wales, Chief Executive of Wakefield BID, said: "The Rhubarb Food and Drink Trail is a fantastic way to explore Wakefield’s food scene, with some amazing places getting creative with rhubarb!
"It’s a great chance to enjoy tasty treats, discover new spots, and celebrate what makes our city so special.
"We can’t wait to see everyone enjoying the trail and supporting our local businesses."
Venues across Wakefield city centre will be offering delicious rhubarb-themed items to delight your taste buds throughout the festival weekend.
From coffees to cocktails and pastries to pizzas, it’s a chance to discover some of your favourite bars, restaurants, and cafes.
Maps will be available at the festival showcasing all the participating venues and their mouth-watering rhubarb-themed offerings.
The Rhubarb Festival includes fringe activities by partners across the city.
From screen printing at The Art House and crafts at Wakefield Museum. To The Hepworth Wakefield’s Martin Parr exhibition and live music with the Wakefield Music Collective – there’s something for everyone to enjoy!
Coun Hannah Appleyard, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure, and Sport, said: “The Rhubarb Festival is a fabulous weekend event, and a firm favourite with families and foodies!
“We can’t wait to welcome visitors to the city once again for the event, which supports local businesses and showcases the many ways in which our famous pink vegetable can be enjoyed.
“There’s so much to see and do so don’t miss out. I’d encourage you to get the dates in your diary and come and enjoy all the activities and support our local businesses.”
More than 20 business are taking part in the trail.
For details and the delectable rhubarb goodies they’ll offer, visit Rhubarb Food and Drink Trail | Experience Wakefield
