Rhubarb Food & Drink Trail is back for Wakefield's 2025 Rhubarb Festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The countdown is underway for Wakefield’s famous Rhubarb Festival.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of the activities over the weekend of Friday, February 21 to Sunday, February 23. the Rhubarb Food and Drink Trail is back in partnership with Wakefield BID and will ensure the spotlight is on the city’s vibrant food and drink offer.

The highly anticipated weekend will be packed with rhubarb themed events, chef demonstrations, live music, and free activities all celebrating the tasty treat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomas Wales, Chief Executive of Wakefield BID, said: "The Rhubarb Food and Drink Trail is a fantastic way to explore Wakefield’s food scene, with some amazing places getting creative with rhubarb!

More than 20 business are taking part in the trail.

"It’s a great chance to enjoy tasty treats, discover new spots, and celebrate what makes our city so special.

"We can’t wait to see everyone enjoying the trail and supporting our local businesses."

Venues across Wakefield city centre will be offering delicious rhubarb-themed items to delight your taste buds throughout the festival weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From coffees to cocktails and pastries to pizzas, it’s a chance to discover some of your favourite bars, restaurants, and cafes.

Maps will be available at the festival showcasing all the participating venues and their mouth-watering rhubarb-themed offerings.

The Rhubarb Festival includes fringe activities by partners across the city.

From screen printing at The Art House and crafts at Wakefield Museum. To The Hepworth Wakefield’s Martin Parr exhibition and live music with the Wakefield Music Collective – there’s something for everyone to enjoy!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Hannah Appleyard, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure, and Sport, said: “The Rhubarb Festival is a fabulous weekend event, and a firm favourite with families and foodies!

“We can’t wait to welcome visitors to the city once again for the event, which supports local businesses and showcases the many ways in which our famous pink vegetable can be enjoyed.

“There’s so much to see and do so don’t miss out. I’d encourage you to get the dates in your diary and come and enjoy all the activities and support our local businesses.”

More than 20 business are taking part in the trail.

For details and the delectable rhubarb goodies they’ll offer, visit Rhubarb Food and Drink Trail | Experience Wakefield