Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Yorkshire Scuplture Park (YSP) has announced a tasty collaboration with a star of TV favourite, the Great British Bake Off.

Rowan Claughton delighted GBBO audiences last summer when he competed with the “best of the best” amateur bakers in the popular Channel 4 series, hosted by Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

And whilst Leeds lad Rowan didn’t win the competition along with the prized glass cake stand, his newfound fame has led to many other exciting opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a life-long visitor and supporter of YSP, he has now agreed to take part in a taste-bud tingling summer campaign with the 500-acre park and its amazing galleries and spaces, all of which are a registered charity and accredited museum.

Rowan with his GBBO friends. (Photo © Channel 4. Courtesy Yorkshire Sculpture Park.)

With no time for loafing about, Rowan has been secretly working with YSP to come up with a special bespoke cake that will be baked onsite and sold in the Park’s restaurants and cafes throughout the summer.

Rowan, whose motto in the famous tent was “Go Big or Go Home” has designed a Yorkshire-inspired tea and lemon sponge, with a touch of passionfruit curd that combines the very best of regional ingredients along with his own personal baking flair and passion for YSP.

He said: “I’m so excited to be working with Yorkshire Sculpture Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s a real full circle feeling for me because I spent my childhood there with my family and on school trips, so to have the opportunity to create a cake for their cafes, as well as a special event is wonderful.

Rowan Claughton delighted GBBO audiences last summer when he competed with the “best of the best” amateur bakers in the popular Channel 4 series, hosted by Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

"I’m thrilled to be part of the work they do, and I’ve loved working with the team. It’s a really exciting partnership, not to mention it’s all things Yorkshire!”

Rowan’s Yorkshire Tea bake is a tea-infused sponge, complemented with a mouth-watering lemon buttercream and passionfruit curd finish.

“We all wanted the bake to celebrate everything Yorkshire and there’s not much more Yorkshire than a cuppa tea!" He said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With the addition of lemon, I wanted to play on the phrase how do you take your tea? and really engage in the conversation of such a regional classic. The addition of passionfruit was simply because it’s delicious and it feels very ‘Rowan!”

Rowan with GBBO presenter Alison Hammond.

“I hope everyone enjoys it as much as I have enjoyed creating it.”

Rowan will also host a special Afternoon Tea event at YSP on August 1 – Yorkshire Day, which will include his tea sponge, as well as a demonstration and audience Q&A.

Booking can be made by calling 01924 832508 or emailing [email protected].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisa Haskins, YSP’s Catering and Hospitality Manager said: “It has been an absolutely joy to work with Rowan, his enthusiasm for everything is just infectious.