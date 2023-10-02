Roof terrace and extension to be built at Capri Cafe Lounge despite complaint over loss off privacy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wakefield Council has approved the application which is designed to increase capacity at Capri Café Lounge.

The scheme received one objection from a resident living close to the business on Leeds Road, next to Newton Hill roundabout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was claimed the extension would lead to a loss of privacy for those living next to the site.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wakefield Council has approved an application to build an extension and roof terrace at Capri Cafe Lounge, Leeds Road, Wakefield.

Concerns were also raised about noise coming from the business.

The café is a recent addition to the site which has been built beside the main Capri restaurant.

A report into the extension proposal states: “The proposed extension and roof terrace would provide for additional capacity, menu diversity and operation efficiency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The café building would continue to provide a place for having a coffee and associated breakfast and lunch menus, in addition to the main use of the site as a restaurant.”

Wakefield Council has approved an application to build an extension and roof terrace at Capri Cafe Lounge, Leeds Road, Wakefield.

A neighbour’s objection to the plans state: “If developed, any prospective customers will have a clear view of items within our property, such as vehicles and garden furniture, which could potentially cause security issues.

“Since the original development of this café bar opened six to 12 months ago, we have experienced a significant increase in noise from the site.

“The development has created an enclosed area at the rear which retains noise such as car engines, doors opening and closing, banging, people shouting and laughing, music playing, all quite late into the evening up to midnight and is a regular occurrence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We feel we have been extremely tolerant of the previous developments and rapid business expansion at the site up to now.

“But this is a step too far and will affect our privacy and quality of life.”

The original planning application was amended to include a landscaped “green wall” to reduce the impact on neighbouring homes.

The report adds: “The proposed ‘green wall’ will assist in diffusing noise and glanced views towards the closest property from customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is not considered that residential amenity would be compromised.”