Shoppers can pick up the taste of Tokyo for under £4 with Aldi’s new Poke Bowls.

Aldi shoppers will be soy excited to hear that the supermarket is welcoming the ultimate Japanese inspired lunch dish to its aisles this summer.

Launching from 19th June, the brand-new Poke Bowls (£3.69, 300g) will be available in two irresistible flavours — the tangy

Salmon Poke Bowl with a Soy Dressing and the tantalising Teryaki Chicken Poke Bowl.

Both dishes come packed with delicious poke staple ingredients including edamame beans, pickled cabbage and fluffy rice.

At just £3.69 each, these vitamin and protein rich rice bowls are 26 per cent less than the popular Yo! Sushi alternative. Yo! Sushi’s well-known bowl, which is also available in chicken and salmon, will set shoppers back by £4.75 (288g) at supermarkets including Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Asda — that's £1.06 more than Aldi’s version.