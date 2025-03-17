Happy St Patrick's Day!placeholder image
St Patrick's Day: Here are some of the best places to get a pint of Guinness in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford 🍀

By Leanne Clarke
Published 17th Mar 2025, 06:00 BST
And there’s no better time to raise a glass of the black stuff and celebrate all things Irish.

While Wakefield might be a couple of hundred air miles away from Dublin, the city certainly knows how to pour a proper pint of Guinness – creamy head, velvety smooth, and served in some of the cosiest, quirkiest, and most character-packed pubs around.

Saint Patrick's Day, or the Feast of Saint Patrick, is a religious and cultural holiday held on March 17, the traditional death date of Saint Patrick, the foremost patron saint of Ireland.

So, if you’re wanting to celebrate today, here are just some of the best local pubs to visit, according to Google Reviews.

The Black Rock, 19 Cross Square, Wakefield.

1. The Black Rock

The Black Rock, 19 Cross Square, Wakefield. Photo: s

Harry's Bar, 107a Westgate, Wakefield.

2. Harry's Bar

Harry's Bar, 107a Westgate, Wakefield. Photo: s

The Old Printworks, Westgate.

3. The Old Printworks

The Old Printworks, Westgate. Photo: s

The Black Horse, 102 Westgate.

4. The Black Horse

The Black Horse, 102 Westgate. Photo: s

