These jobs have all become available across Pontefract and Castleford.placeholder image
These jobs have all become available across Pontefract and Castleford.

Summer jobs in Pontefract: Here are 12 new summer job openings across Pontefract and Castleford

By Kara McKune
Published 28th Jul 2025, 09:00 BST
Here are 12 new summer job openings that have become available across Pontefract and Castleford this week.

From Junction 32 to Pontefract town centre, the district is a shopping hotspot – filled with retail stores, restaurants and speciality stores.

If you’re looking for a new career this summer, one of these 12 jobs may be perfect.

Every job can be found on Indeed.

The successful candidate will assist in managing the product flow through the line, quality sort and dress out defects and ensure product specifications are met.

1. Forza Foods Ltd - Production operative

The successful candidate will assist in managing the product flow through the line, quality sort and dress out defects and ensure product specifications are met. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
£12.50 an hour. The successful candidate will have a positive, proactive approach and be keen to use their own initiative to always improve the guest experience.

2. Snozone - Equipment rental team member

£12.50 an hour. The successful candidate will have a positive, proactive approach and be keen to use their own initiative to always improve the guest experience. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
£12.21 - £12.50 an hour. The successful candidate will assist with product queries, deliver prompt and friendly service and play a crucial role in creating a welcoming atmosphere.

3. Home Bargains - Store team member

£12.21 - £12.50 an hour. The successful candidate will assist with product queries, deliver prompt and friendly service and play a crucial role in creating a welcoming atmosphere. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
The successful candidate will have effective communication skills and the ability to maintain high energy levels.

4. McDonald's - Crew member

The successful candidate will have effective communication skills and the ability to maintain high energy levels. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PontefractCastlefordJunction 32
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice