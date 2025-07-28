Summer jobs in Pontefract: Here are 12 new summer job openings across Pontefract and Castleford

From Junction 32 to Pontefract town centre, the district is a shopping hotspot – filled with retail stores, restaurants and speciality stores.
If you’re looking for a new career this summer, one of these 12 jobs may be perfect.
1. Forza Foods Ltd - Production operative
The successful candidate will assist in managing the product flow through the line, quality sort and dress out defects and ensure product specifications are met. Photo: Google Maps
2. Snozone - Equipment rental team member
£12.50 an hour. The successful candidate will have a positive, proactive approach and be keen to use their own initiative to always improve the guest experience. Photo: Google Maps
3. Home Bargains - Store team member
£12.21 - £12.50 an hour. The successful candidate will assist with product queries, deliver prompt and friendly service and play a crucial role in creating a welcoming atmosphere. Photo: Google Maps
4. McDonald's - Crew member
The successful candidate will have effective communication skills and the ability to maintain high energy levels. Photo: Google Maps
