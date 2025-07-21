These jobs have all become available on Indeed.placeholder image
Summer jobs in Wakefield: Here are 14 new summer job openings across Wakefield including barista and waiter

By Kara McKune
Published 21st Jul 2025, 06:00 BST
Here are 14 summer job openings that have become available across Wakefield over the past week.

From Trinity Walk to The Ridings, Wakefield is a shopping hotspot – filled with retail stores, restaurants and specialty stores.

If you’re looking for a new career this summer, one of these 14 jobs may be perfect.

From working at Aldi to becoming a receptionist at the popular Capri at the Vine there are a variety of new opportunities available.

1. Capri at the Vine - Front of House receptionist

From £12.21 an hour. The successful candidate will take client bookings for tables and ensure that tables are set before clients’ arrival and manage the front desk by receiving incoming calls, greeting and seating customers. Photo: Google Maps

2. Costa - Barista

£12.60 - £13.60 an hour. The successful candidate will master the menu, from toasties to seasonal drinks and more and pour passion into perfect drinks and great customer service. Photo: Google Maps

3. Qubana - Server

From £12.21 an hour. The successful candidate will provide excellent customer service and ensure guest satisfaction as well as take orders from customers and process payments accurately. Photo: Google Maps

4. JD Sports - Store colleague

The successful candidate will provide exceptional customer service by greeting customers warmly, ensuring they receive the best experience, and understanding the customer service measurement programme. Photo: Google Maps

