Take a look inside The Stanley Ferry pub after six-figure makeover - including the new Wacky Warehouse

The new-look Hungry Horse pub and Wacky Warehouse on Ferry Lane – owned by pub company and brewer Greene King – is officially welcoming customers back from today (October 3).

Inside, customers will see new décor and lighting throughout the venue, as well as upgraded flooring and additional furniture to ensure a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

The toilets have also undergone a full refurbishment to provide customers with a modern new look.

The Wacky Warehouse has been redecorated and refurbished to create an exciting play area for young visitors.

The under-twos zone has been redesigned to improve comfort and offer a fun space for toddlers to keep entertained, while a designated party area has been created to provide the perfect space for families celebrating birthdays and special occasions.

Outside, the Stanley Ferry’s kerbside appeal has been boosted with additional seating and an enhanced look and feel in the pub’s garden.

Set in an idyllic canal-side location overlooking the Stanley Ferry marina, guests can relax and unwind with a delicious selection of food and drinks whilst soaking up the scenery all year round.

To celebrate the relaunch, the Stanley Ferry invited local resident and loyal customer Malcolm Hepworth to cut the ribbon marking the pub’s official reopening.

The pub has also made a donation to the Wakefield Owls Junior Football Club as part of its efforts to support local community initiatives.

Caroline Harvey, general manager at the Stanley Ferry said: “We are so happy to be open again and see and feel the buzz and atmosphere in the pub as families enjoy themselves.

"We have a brilliant location, great value food, drink and entertainment for all ages. We are here for the everyday catch ups and for special occasions. Come in and see the lovely new-look Stanley Ferry!”

There is a busy programme of events for families to look out for at the Wacky Warehouse, including a spooky Halloween Party on October 31, weekly discos every Friday and special Breakfast with Santa events running throughout December.

People can also book to experience thrilling live entertainment evenings at the Stanley Ferry on the last Friday of each month.

For bookings and information, please visit the pub's website here.

Take a look at the new-look Stanley Ferry!

1 . The Stanley Ferry Much-loved waterfront pub, the Stanley Ferry, welcomes customers back after a six-figure makeover. Photo: Hungry Horse Photo Sales

2 . Bar area The Stanley Ferry has officially reopened following a six-figure investment. Photo: Hungry Horse Photo Sales

3 . Outdoor area The garden has been boosted with additional seating and an enhanced look and feel. Photo: Hungry Horse Photo Sales

4 . Ready to greet customers Caroline Harvey, general manager at the Stanley Ferry. Photo: Hungry Horse Photo Sales