Thanks a brunch! The 12 best places for brunch in Wakefield, according to TripAdvisor

New research analysed by The Cut & Craft has revealed that Wakefield is the brunch capital of Yorkshire and third in the UK overall.

The meal, which is usually taken late in the morning that combines a late breakfast and an early lunch, has boomed in popularity in the last few years, with searches within the district rising an astonishing 175% from 2021 to 2023

Speaking on the findings, the managing director of The Cut & Craft Oscar Akgul said: “ Brunch is a meal that can be enjoyed by anyone whether that is in the late morning with your family or a bottomless brunch with your friends.”

“Not only is it fantastic to see a wide range of UK cities have such a high increase in searches for brunch, but it also shows that this meal trend is not slowing down anytime soon.”

To celebrate, here are 12 of the best places for brunch across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford – according to Tripadvisor.

1 . Cafe Vie The Bistro Thompsons Yard New Street Ossett, Wakefield WF5 8BH Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Rich and Fancy 13 Queen Street, Horbury, Wakefield WF4 6LP Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . The Pizza Yard 212-214 Kirkgate, Wakefield WF1 1UF Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . Silkwood Farm - Farmhouse Inns Mothers Way Silkwood Park, Ossett, Wakefield WF5 9TR Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales