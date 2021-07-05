Which is your favourite?

The 21 best pubs in Wakefield,Pontefract and Castleford, according to you

There are loads of pubs and bars to choose from across the Wakefield district - we're spoilt for choice in fact.

By Leanne Clarke
Monday, 5th July 2021, 1:23 pm
Updated Monday, 5th July 2021, 2:13 pm

To help you make a decision for your next pint, we took a look at the 21 best pubs and bars in Wakefield Castleford and Pontefract, according to reviews by the people who know best - you!

*In no particular order!

1. The Jolly Tap

43 Northgate, Wakefield. One reviewer said: "Great choice of beers. Excellent bar staff. Reasonably priced too."

2. The Black Horse

102 Westgate, Wakefield. Reviewer said: "Amazing bottomless brunch. Shauna and Ellie were particularly great constantly on it with the service and top ups , great experience."

3. Calder and Hops

60 Northgate, Wakefield. Reviewer said: "]A 1st class place for a good selection of drinks & a well balanced menu of food."

4. The Gardeners Arms

383 Leeds Road, Wakefield. Reviewer said: "Called in for a meal with family and all were great, it’s well worth the money."

