1 . Britannia At The Beach

Britannia At The Beach is located in Knightsbridge, Devon. The Good Food Guide says: “There are few better places to enjoy fresh fish in the South Hams than at this blue beach hut on the shingle seafront at Beesands. The Hutchings family have been running their fishing enterprise here for more than 40 years, and are now in the business of serving up their catch to customers.” | The Good Food Guide