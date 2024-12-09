The Dam Inn pub to hold festive fundraiser for Wakefield Hospice

The Dam Inn pub is hosting a charity night packed with entertainment, raffles and festive cheer this week with all proceeds going to Wakefield Hospice.

The event, this Friday, December 13, marks the continuation of a longstanding partnership between The Dam Inn and Wakefield Hospice, born from General Manager Josh Ward’s personal connection to the charity.

Since 2021, the pub has rolled out several initiatives to help raise vital funds, from abseiling down Wakefield Cathedral and trekking over 24 miles to complete the Yorkshire Three Peaks, to taking to the skies in their sky dive challenges along with Christmas charity nights.

The pub has raised more than £22,000 to help fund Wakefield Hospice’s essential services, as well as bringing the community together in support of the cause.Wakefield Hospice plays a crucial role in providing palliative care for people with life-limiting

illnesses, alongside vital support for their families. The hospice requires £11,500 per day to operate, and the funds raised by The Dam Inn have directly supported its mission, keeping its services running for two full days.

The Dam Inn also supports Wakefield Hospice’s MyHospitalsCharity through its annual Giving Tree initiative – a space for patrons and staff to donate Christmas gifts for patients and families supported by Wakefield Hospice.

Over the years, the pub has donated more than 1,145 presents to date (and 100 toys this year, already!)

Josh said: This event means everything to me.

"It all started as an idea while my Nana was undergoing chemotherapy, and to see how much it has grown is humbling.

"Wakefield Hospice cared for her in her final days, and being able to honour her legacy while supporting such an important cause is something I’ll always cherish.

“I’m incredibly grateful to our team and the community for their unwavering support. Whether it’s attending the charity night or contributing to our Giving Tree, their generosity makes a real difference.”

Alison Wainwright, Community Fundraiser at Wakefield Hospice, said: “The Dam Inn team have been incredible advocates of Wakefield Hospice throughout the past three years, going to extreme lengths to fundraise for the charity.

“As well as the vital funds which the pub has helped to raise over the past few years, the awareness they have helped to raise alongside their fundraising challenges – promoting Wakefield Hospice, the services we provide and busting myths about what hospice care really is – has been equally incredible.

“At a time when hospice funding has never been so in the public eye, The Dam Inn team are the perfect example of why hospices have been able to survive for so long with the current financial model – a dedicated group of local people, doing extraordinary things for a local cause.

“The money raised by The Dam Inn helps to make sure we can be here for patients and families at a time in their lives when they need us most.

"We are here to give those families the opportunity to make special memories in the homeliest surroundings, to capture special moments patients never thought would be possible and to walk side-by-side with every patient and family member through their journey, offering support and excellent care every step of the way.”

For more information about the charity night at The Dam Inn, click here.