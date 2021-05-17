Which pub tops your list?

The top 15 Wakefield pubs that serve food, according to customer ratings

Who doesn't like a nice meal out? No cooking or washing up, just a nice bite to eat with good company - and now we're able to again!

By Leanne Clarke
Monday, 17th May 2021, 5:08 pm

So, after a long wait, pubs are now reopening indoors across Wakefield and here are 15 of the best reviewed pubs in the city - in no particular order - according to Google ratings.

1. The Holmfield Arms - Pub & Grill

Address: Denby Dale Rd, Wakefield WF2 8DY. Family-friendly pub with bright, modern interior and beer garden serving hearty international fare.

Buy photo

2. The Castle

343 Barnsley Rd, Wakefield WF2 6AS. Cosy pub with log fires and a smart restaurant, serving sophisticated modern British classics.

Buy photo

3. The Fox & Hounds

672 Barnsley Rd, Newmillerdam. Customer review: "Lovely food service excellent & well spaced out tables to meet current social distancing rules. Plenty of outdoor seating too. Good value for money & worth a visit."

Buy photo

4. The Three Houses Restaurant & Country Inn

379 Barnsley Rd, Wakefield WF2 6HW. Traditional 1700s pub with a bar menu of classic British and global food.

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 4