The top 15 Wakefield pubs that serve food, according to customer ratings

So, after a long wait, pubs are now reopening indoors across Wakefield and here are 15 of the best reviewed pubs in the city - in no particular order - according to Google ratings.
1. The Holmfield Arms - Pub & Grill
Address: Denby Dale Rd, Wakefield WF2 8DY. Family-friendly pub with bright, modern interior and beer garden serving hearty international fare.
2. The Castle
343 Barnsley Rd, Wakefield WF2 6AS. Cosy pub with log fires and a smart restaurant, serving sophisticated modern British classics.
3. The Fox & Hounds
672 Barnsley Rd, Newmillerdam. Customer review: "Lovely food service excellent & well spaced out tables to meet current social distancing rules. Plenty of outdoor seating too. Good value for money & worth a visit."
4. The Three Houses Restaurant & Country Inn
379 Barnsley Rd, Wakefield WF2 6HW. Traditional 1700s pub with a bar menu of classic British and global food.