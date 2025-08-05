There's no mi-steak! Estabulo Wakefield is giving away 100 FREE steak lunches

Popular Brazilian rodizio, bar and grill restaurant, Estábulo, is giving away 100 free steaks from its new lunch menu to lucky Wakefield diners.

Bringing the vibrant flavours and true spirit of Brazil to Wakefield, Estábulo is known for its authentic rodizio-style experience where quality meats are carved at the table and hospitality is at the heart of every visit.

With perfectly seasoned steaks and the signature green and red service cards, Estábulo delivers a traditional dining experience rooted in Southern Brazilian culture.

This new lunchtime menu, however, is a lighter take on the much-loved experience, designed for daytime dining without compromising on flavour.

Featuring a curated selection of premium grilled steaks and Brazilian-inspired dishes, it offers a quicker, more flexible way to enjoy the bold tastes Estábulo is known for, making it ideal for lunch breaks, midweek meals or casual catch-ups.

Estábulo at Merchant Gate, is launching its new lunch menu in true churrasco style by giving away 100 free flat iron steaks during a one-off lunchtime event at its Wakefield restaurant on Tuesday, August 12.

Between 12pm and 2pm, the first 100 diners can enjoy a sit-down experience at Estábulo, complete with a freshly grilled steak from the à la carte menu served straight from the open flame grill.

The event will operate on a first-come, first-served basis, with service finishing at 2pm so guests are encouraged to arrive early to secure their spot.

Sophie Blackburn, Operations Manager at Estábulo, said: “We’re excited to be launching our brand-new lunch menu, and what better way to celebrate than by giving people a taste of it on us!”