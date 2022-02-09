These 9 Wakefield restaurants, cafes, pubs and takeaways have been given new food hygiene ratings

Eateries across the country are subject to inspection by food safety officers from the local authority, who visit businesses to check if it follows food hygiene laws, so the food is safe to eat.

The Food Standards Agency carries out inspections and rates the observed hygiene standards on a scale from zero to five.

Inspectors check the following three elements:

How hygienically the food is handled – how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored

The condition of the structure of the buildings – the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation, and other facilities

How the business manages what it does to make sure food is safe and so that the officer can be confident standards will be maintained in the future.

What do the numbers mean?

Zero – Urgent improvement necessary.

One – Major improvements necessary.

Two – Improvements necessary.

Three – Generally Satisfactory.Four – Good on assessment.Five – Seen as very good.

1. Snack Attack Snack Attack at 304 Castleford Road, Normanton was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 1. Photo Sales

2. Jade Garden Jade Garden, at 53 Pontefract Road, Castleford was given a score of four on January 10. Photo Sales

3. St George's Lunch Club St George's Lunch Club at Community Centre, St Georges Hall, Broadway, Wakefield was given a rating of 5 out of 5 on January 2. Photo Sales

4. The Ruddy Duck The Ruddy Duck at Bridge Street, Wakefield was rated five on February 1. Photo Sales