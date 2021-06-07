These are 16 of the best takeaways in Wakefield, according to your TripAdvisor reviews

Whether it's Indian food, Chinese or a pizza, take a look through and see which takes your fancy!
1. Royal Spice
187 Bradford Road, Wakefield. Review:" Food is always amazing. Service is great. Always come back here and still will. Thank you again for a great night."
2. Rice 'n' Spice
138 Kirkgate. Review: "Ordered from Rice 'n' Spice throughout lockdown which has always been brilliant. Now we can dine in we took a visit and was not disappointed, food was spot on as always and staff are very friendly and welcoming."
3. Amaia Restaurant
65 Northgate The Jockey, Wakefield. Review: "Beautiful deco food was steaming hot and tasty. Would recommend friendly staff and service with a smile."
4. Capri Restaurant
223 Bridge Road, Wakefield. Review: "Just had a beautiful meal for a birthday celebration, delivered to the door from capri horbury. Amazing, great service, hot, value for money, presentation fabulous. Can't fault it at all."