These are 16 of the best takeaways in Wakefield, according to your TripAdvisor reviews

If you're looking forward to a takeaway for tea this week, here are 16 of the best takeaways in Wakefield, according to your TripAdvisor reviews.

If you're looking forward to a takeaway for tea this week, here are 16 of the best takeaways in Wakefield, according to TripAdvisor reviews.

By Leanne Clarke
Monday, 7th June 2021, 12:26 pm

Whether it's Indian food, Chinese or a pizza, take a look through and see which takes your fancy!

1. Royal Spice

187 Bradford Road, Wakefield. Review:" Food is always amazing. Service is great. Always come back here and still will. Thank you again for a great night."

2. Rice 'n' Spice

138 Kirkgate. Review: "Ordered from Rice 'n' Spice throughout lockdown which has always been brilliant. Now we can dine in we took a visit and was not disappointed, food was spot on as always and staff are very friendly and welcoming."

3. Amaia Restaurant

65 Northgate The Jockey, Wakefield. Review: "Beautiful deco food was steaming hot and tasty. Would recommend friendly staff and service with a smile."

4. Capri Restaurant

223 Bridge Road, Wakefield. Review: "Just had a beautiful meal for a birthday celebration, delivered to the door from capri horbury. Amazing, great service, hot, value for money, presentation fabulous. Can't fault it at all."

