These are the 14 best restaurants in Wakefield, according to your TripAdvisor reviews

As restaurants, pubs and cafes reopen for indoor dining, plenty of people are looking forward to enjoying a meal somewhere other than their own kitchen! But if you're looking for something a little different, why not try one of the city's most popular restaurants?
1. The Kaye Arms, Grange Moor
Specialises in: Bar, European, British
Average rating: 4.5 out of 5, from 1,629 reviews
Promising review: "Great to be back! Well this was first on my list after my lockdown and it did not disappoint! Have been coming to Kaye arms for some time now but over the past 18 months it has become my number 1 choice for food and drink in the Wakefield area. With a great menu offering and superb prices to match I have made the Kaye arms a regular occurrence for me and my family! Well done!"
2. Hokkaido Teppanyaki Restaurant, Kirkgate
Specialises in: Japanese, Sushi, Asian
Average rating: 4.5 out of 5, from 344 reviews
Promising review: "First time here with family.. we were amazed with the quality and taste of the food.. plus the theatre of the Chef cooking was amazing. I would definitely recommend and we will be going again!.. great place.. and wonderful staff!"
3. Syhiba Restaurant, George Street
Specialises in: Indian, Asian, Balti
Average rating: 5 out of 5, from 369 reviews
Promising review: "All covid measures were in place and we ate an evening meal in great comfort. The menu is easy to follow and the dishes really tasty , the portions are large so take care! The naan, chapati etc all fresh and delicious. We finished with a truly excellent jug of mango lassi. The staff were polite, friendly and helpful . A really good experience."
4. Delphi Restaurant, Northgate
Specialises in: Mediterranean, Greek, Vegetarian Friendly
Average rating: 4.5 out of 5, from 491 reviews
Promising review: "Enjoyed another lovely meal at Delphi last night for our anniversary, it was lovely to be able to enjoy delicious food outside our own 4 walls! Julie and all the staff made us very welcome. If you havent visited this little gem then I can highly recommend it."