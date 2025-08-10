These are the places to visit for a delicious Indian meal 🍴

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Britain has a thriving Indian food culinary scene

The British Indian Good Food Guide has shared the top 100 restaurants in the UK

The list includes award-winning establishments

Indian food is one of the UK’s favourite global cuisines, with many incredible and award-winning restaurants and curry houses dotted across the UK.

Indian cuisine has become an important part of the UK's culinary scene, and British culture as a whole.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across the nation, Indian restaurants deliver exceptional service and food, from authentic classics to innovative new dishes.

If you are searching for new Indian restaurants to visit, here is the latest list of the top 100 Indian restaurants in the UK, according to the British Indian Good Food Guide.

The top 100 Indian restaurants in the UK - according to the British Indian Good Food Guide | Adobe Stock / British Indian Good Food Guide

The restaurant guide highlights the excellence of top chefs and restauranteurs in the Indian food industry in the UK.

Here is the full list of the British Good Food Guide’s Top 100 Indian Restaurants in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

London

Quilon

Gymkhana

Trishna

Jamavar

Kanishka by Atul Kochar

Amaya Mayfair

Benares Mayfair

Cinnamon Club

Veeraswamy

Tamarind Mayfair

Darjeeling Express

Bibi Mayfair

Brigadiers

Gunpowder

Hoppers Soho.

Pahli Hill

Zaika

Kahani

Masala Zone Soho

Babur

Cinnamon Kitchen

Kricket

Jikoni

Brilliant

The Tamil Prince

Dishoom Covent Garden

Bombay Brasserie

Kachori

Chokhi Dhani

Tayyabs

Newcastle

Raval Indian Brasserie & Bar

Dosa Kitchen

Haveli

Birmingham

Asha’s

Opheem

Itihaas

Varanasi

Pushkar

Lasan

Zindiya

Umami

Qavali

BLANC NRI

Manchester

Dishoom

MyLahore

Indian Tiffin Room

Amma’s Canteen

Sanam

Indique

Asha’s

Bombay to Mumbai

Delhi House Café

Sthan-M1

Leeds

Prashad

Tharavadu

Mumtaz Leeds

The Aagrah

Dastaan

Liverpool

EastZeast

Mowgli Street Food

Bundobust

Leicester

Memsaab

Tamatanga

Chettinad

Nottingham

Calcutta Club

The Cumin

Masala Junction

Tamatanga

Kayal

Sheffield

Lavang

Mowgli Street Food

Urban Choola

Bradford

The International

Mumtaz

EastZeast

MyLahore

Edinburgh

Tuk Tuk Indian Street Food

Dishoom Edinburgh

Mother India’s Café

Solti

Mowgli Street Food

Rustom

Rishi’s Indian Aroma

Glasgow

Swadish

Chaakoo Bombay Café

Dakhin

Murphy’s Pakora Bar

Namaste by Delhi Darbar

Brighton

Indian Summer

Dishoom Permit Room

The Chilli Pickle

Cardiff

Bristol

Mowgli Street Food

Nutmeg

Southampton

Késarum

Canterbury

The Cook’s Tale Restaurant

Epsom

Dastaan

Marlow

Sindhu by Atul Kochhar

Oxford

Dosa Park

Dishoom Permit Room

If you are interested in learning more about the British Indian Good Food Guide, you can visit its website here .