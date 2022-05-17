Top chefs and musicians team up for new food festival Bite to the Beat which is heading to Yorkshire

Chef Andrew Pern, co-producer of Bite to the Beat Festival, said: “It’s fantastic to be creating the brand-new Bite to the Beat Festival in the City of York

Bite to the Beat Festival is set to be a culinary extravaganza, celebrating the finest food, drink and artisan products from the UK, topped with a delicious serving of nationally-acclaimed live music.

The four-day festival runs from Thursday August 26 to Monday August 29 and will showcase eight Michelin-starred and award-winning chefs from the North and Scotland, bringing some of the finest restaurant kitchens to York for the first time.

It will be a chance to sample their creations within a festival setting – grazing paradise for those who love good food. Whether chilling or partying to the live bands on stage, a range of craft beers, artisan gins and boutique wines and champagnes can also be enjoyed at the various bars.

Tickets through Ticketsource here and are priced at £27.95 for adults and £12.95 for children - five to 12; children 4 and under free.

A VIP experience priced at £55.95 includes exclusive access to the VIP bar and garden close to the stage, two gourmet dishes from the renowned chefs, a glass of bubbles and meet-and-greet with the chefs.

Bite to the Beat’s line-up of chefs is well seasoned with Michelin stars and top culinary awards and includes North Yorkshire’s own Andrew Pern, of The Star Inn group of restaurants; Lisa Goodwin-Allen executive chef at Northcote in Lancashire’s Ribble Valley;

Paul Heathcote of the former Longridge Restaurant near Preston; Liz Cottam chef patron of Leeds restaurants Home and The Owl as well as Cora in Boston Spa;

Simon Shaw of El Gato Negro, Habas, and Canto restaurants in Manchester, Leeds and Liverpool; Steven Smith of The Freemasons Arms at Wiswell, also in the Ribble Valley; Roy Brett chef patron of Ondine Restaurant in Edinburgh; and Josh Overington of Le Cochon Aveugle in York.

Those keen to pick up tips and whet their appetite can visit the ‘demo stage’ where Nigel Barden, Candice Brown and Jo Pickard will host a full programme of cooking demonstrations from the chefs, including James Mackenzie owner of The Pipe and Glass near Beverley, as well as talks by culinary and wine experts.

Nigel Barden is best known as an accomplished food pundit on BBC Radio 2 as well as a host and judge at food events across the country.

Candice Brown, winner of the Great British Bake Off in 2016, has gone on to make regular TV and food festival appearances, and Jo Pickard is an award-winning presenter and commentator at the London and Rio Olympic Games and numerous other sporting events and food festivals.

Alongside the chefs’ kitchens, there will be a number of exhibitor stands selling artisan products and food-related items from Yorkshire and beyond.

Bringing a summery vibe to Bite to the Beat Festival will be some popular live music acts, from Lost in Music featuring all your disco favourites to Martin Kemp with his 80s DJ show, from The Magic of Motown to Beach Vibes – The Music of Ibiza, as well as a fabulous George Michael celebration Fastlove which has recently played in the West End and London’s O2 Arena.

Each session will be supported by some great local talent from party favourites Huge to the unmissable Y Street Band and anything-but-traditional Hyde Family Jam, as well as the nationally-acclaimed 17-piece band the Old Time Sailors.