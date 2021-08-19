Tuk Tuk bar, bouncy castle, barbecue and live music at Wakefield hotel to raise cash for hospice and Downs Syndrome support group
There will be something for everyone to enjoy next weekend at Kirklands Hotel in Wakefield as they hold a fun-packed event for two local good causes.
The hotel, on Leeds Road at Outwood, is inviting everyone along to the event, which will include a bouncy castle, barbecue, Tuk Tuk bar and live music to entertain the crowds.
There will also be football matches, raffles and tombolas, stalls and much more on Sunday, August 29.
And if that wasn't enough, there are also some fantastic prizes up for grabs with the raffle, including a two night luxury hotel break and a full Hive installation from British Gas.
Tickets, at just £1 each, can be bought from Kirklands Hotel, from Kirklands FC, Ian Waldie, Leigh Rattigan, Leanne Fletcher, Ryan Jones, Andy Kitson, Paul Midgley, Grace Brooks and Matt Nuttall.
Money raised from the event will go to Wakefield Hospice and the District Downs Syndrome Support Group.