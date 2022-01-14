Urgent recall of children's yogurt Frubes as they may contain shards of metal

Popular children's yogurt tubes, Frubes, are being recalled after small pieces of metal were found inside.

All affected stores putting up signs to let customers know about the recall of the variety packs of the product.

Yoplait, who make the snack, is recalling its strawberry, red berry and peach variety pack, which contain nine tubes.

A Yoplait statement said that although only a small number of products are expected to be affected, they are recalling the full range of the product, with the given use by date, putting customers safety as our ultimate priority.

If you have this product, with a use by date of 09.02.2022 and it was purchased from the Co-op or a local convenience store, please return it to the store where it was bought for a full refund.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said that customers who bought the contaminated Frubes should return them to the store from where it was bought for a full refund, without needing a receipt.

A Yoplait spokesperson said: "At Yoplait, we always put consumers first and so we are issuing a precautionary recall of a small number of Frubes Strawberry, Red Berry & Peach Variety Packs 9x37g, due to the potential presence of small metal pieces in the peach flavour.

