Here are some of the best places for a romantic date night this Valentine's Day.

Valentine’s Day 2025: The best restaurants to visit for a special occasion in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

By Kara McKune
Published 17th Jan 2025, 19:00 BST
Updated 28th Jan 2025, 09:08 BST
Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and Wakefield is home to a number of great restaurants that are perfect for a special date night.

With February 14 fast approaching, now is the perfect time to make plans for the special person in your life.

If you're looking for somewhere to take your other half, or perhaps you need to drop the hint for someone special to whisk you off for a well-needed date night, then look no further.

From five-star foodie destinations to casual and cool places to tuck into some tasty food, from Italian to Indian – here are 14 of the best places to visit for a romantic date night in Wakefield, according to Tripadvisor.

10 Cross Street, Wakefield WF1 3BW England

1. Corarima

10 Cross Street, Wakefield WF1 3BW England Photo: Google Maps

13 Queen Street, Horbury, Wakefield WF4 6LP

2. Rich and Fancy

13 Queen Street, Horbury, Wakefield WF4 6LP Photo: Google Maps

1 Burgage Square Merchant Gate, Wakefield WF1 2TS

3. Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill

1 Burgage Square Merchant Gate, Wakefield WF1 2TS Photo: Google Maps

17 George Street, Wakefield WF1 1NE

4. Syhiba Restaurant

17 George Street, Wakefield WF1 1NE Photo: Google Maps

