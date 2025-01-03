Veganuary: The best vegan-friendly restaurants in Wakefield, according to Google Reviews

For many, Veganuary serves to kick-start a healthier and more eco-conscious year as people make changes to their lifestyle.

The popularity of vegetarianism, veganism, flexitarianism and pescetarianism continues to grow and there has never been a better time to be meat-free.

However, many still see Veganuary as a month full of boring vegetables and little to no freedom when it comes to a fulfilling delicious meal.

So here are 12 of the best vegan-friendly cafes and restaurants in Wakefield to enjoy a delicious plant-based meal.

1 . Corarima 5 stars out of 5 based on 420 reviews. 10 Cross Street, Wakefield WF1 3BW

2 . Hong Kong Vegan 4.9 stars out of 5 based on 161 reviews. 281 Bradford Road, Wakefield WF1 2BL.

3 . The Spicy Biker 4.7 stars out of 5 based on 106 reviews. 16 Cross Street, Wakefield WF1 3BW.

4 . No Manches 4.6 stars out of 5 based on 167 reviews. 10 Drury Lane, Wakefield WF1 2TE.