Here are some of the best vegan-friendly hotspots in Wakefield.Here are some of the best vegan-friendly hotspots in Wakefield.
Here are some of the best vegan-friendly hotspots in Wakefield.

Veganuary: The best vegan-friendly restaurants in Wakefield, according to Google Reviews

By Kara McKune
Published 3rd Jan 2025, 06:00 GMT
Here are some of the best vegan-friendly places in Wakefield to grab a great plant-based treat to kick off Veganuary 2025.

For many, Veganuary serves to kick-start a healthier and more eco-conscious year as people make changes to their lifestyle.

The popularity of vegetarianism, veganism, flexitarianism and pescetarianism continues to grow and there has never been a better time to be meat-free.

However, many still see Veganuary as a month full of boring vegetables and little to no freedom when it comes to a fulfilling delicious meal.

So here are 12 of the best vegan-friendly cafes and restaurants in Wakefield to enjoy a delicious plant-based meal.

5 stars out of 5 based on 420 reviews. 10 Cross Street, Wakefield WF1 3BW

1. Corarima

5 stars out of 5 based on 420 reviews. 10 Cross Street, Wakefield WF1 3BW Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
4.9 stars out of 5 based on 161 reviews. 281 Bradford Road, Wakefield WF1 2BL.

2. Hong Kong Vegan

4.9 stars out of 5 based on 161 reviews. 281 Bradford Road, Wakefield WF1 2BL. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
4.7 stars out of 5 based on 106 reviews. 16 Cross Street, Wakefield WF1 3BW.

3. The Spicy Biker

4.7 stars out of 5 based on 106 reviews. 16 Cross Street, Wakefield WF1 3BW. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
4.6 stars out of 5 based on 167 reviews. 10 Drury Lane, Wakefield WF1 2TE.

4. No Manches

4.6 stars out of 5 based on 167 reviews. 10 Drury Lane, Wakefield WF1 2TE. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:WakefieldVeganuary
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice