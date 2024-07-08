Wakefield city centre business fined more than £12K for food safety offences
Savvyture Ltd, trading as Subway at 47 Westgate, Wakefield, and Unit 3 Westgate Wakefield Train Station, pleaded guilty to five food safety offences, including using food past its ‘use-by’ date, at Kirklees Magistrates Court on Monday, June 17, after action was taken by Wakefield Council.
Savvyture Ltd pleaded guilty to using food past its ‘use-by’ date, not having a proper HACCP system to manage food safety and train staff and not following the advice of their Pest Control contractor for many months. Contrary to Regulation 19 (1) & (2) of the Food Safety and Hygiene (England) Regulations 2013.
The company was fined £6,000 for the offence, as well as £4,223 costs and a £2,000 victim surcharge, totalling £12,223.
Coun Jack Hemingway, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change, said: “It is very important to us to protect the health of our residents, and this shows that we will not hesitate to take action against those that are not complying with the necessary requirements.”