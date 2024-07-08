Wakefield city centre business fined more than £12K for food safety offences

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Wakefield business has been fined more than £12,000 after pleading guilty to failing to comply with food safety requirements.

Savvyture Ltd, trading as Subway at 47 Westgate, Wakefield, and Unit 3 Westgate Wakefield Train Station, pleaded guilty to five food safety offences, including using food past its ‘use-by’ date, at Kirklees Magistrates Court on Monday, June 17, after action was taken by Wakefield Council.

Savvyture Ltd pleaded guilty to using food past its ‘use-by’ date, not having a proper HACCP system to manage food safety and train staff and not following the advice of their Pest Control contractor for many months. Contrary to Regulation 19 (1) & (2) of the Food Safety and Hygiene (England) Regulations 2013.

The company was fined £6,000 for the offence, as well as £4,223 costs and a £2,000 victim surcharge, totalling £12,223.

