Wakefield city centre to 'come alive' as continental street market returns later this month

The popular continental street market will return to Wakefield later this month.

The city centre is set to come alive this September as the continental street market returns - bringing a vibrant mix of global flavours and unique products to Northgate.

Over 25 traders will offer a diverse mix of international street food, artisan products, and handcrafted gifts as the market returns to the city from September 11 to September 14 from 10am to 6pm.

From sizzling street food to handcrafted treasures, visitors can enjoy a world of tastes and cultures in the heart of the city.

Coun Jack Hemingway, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Growth, said: “I’d encourage everyone to visit our Continental Street Market in the city centre.

“Events like this really help our city centre.

"They are an important part of our plan to get more people to spend more on our high streets so that they continue to thrive.

“There will be so much for all the family to try at our market in September.

"And you’ll be able to support many of our amazing local businesses too.”

With over 25 traders offering everything from Mediterranean delicacies to Asian street food and classic British favourites, the market promises a feast for the senses.

Visitors can also browse artisan stalls for unique gifts and high-quality goods.

The market is part of a wider programme of events across the district, designed to boost footfall, offer expert business support, and help high streets adapt to a changing economy.