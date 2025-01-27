Wakefield Exchange: New space hosting events, street food and microbrewery will open next month

Wakefield Exchange is set to open for the Rhubarb Festival weekend on February 21.

Wakefield Exchange (WX) will open in the heart of Wakefield city centre for the Rhubarb Festival weekend on Friday, February 21, with a market, live music and activities.

As well as creating jobs in the food and drink sector, there will also be spaces on offer to small and medium-sized digital and creative businesses.

Open seven days a week, the building will be home to five street food vendors and a bar.

It will allow visitors to enjoy a casual dining experience throughout the day and into the evening.

Head over to WX as the famous food and drink market extends along Union Street and under the canopy, for even more rhubarb-themed treats and live music.

Head inside for some family craft activity and warm-up with a hot drink as you experience Sentinel, by Studio Vertigo, a light artwork based on the district’s mining heritage.

Coun Hannah Appleyard, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “We’re really pleased that WX is opening to the public very soon and I’m urging everyone to go check it out.

“WX is right in the heart of our city, right next to the bus station and just minutes’ walk from the city’s rail stations.

“Not only will it provide an exciting programme of events and activities showcasing local talent and beyond, but it also has spaces for digital and creative businesses.

“It will play an important part in the regeneration of the city centre, attracting visitors and providing exciting opportunities for local people of all ages.”