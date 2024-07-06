Wakefield girl cracks the brief with egg-cellent design to win SPAR sandwich competition
Esme Jones’ design impressed a judging panel for its fun take on the ingredients of the popular egg mayonnaise sandwich which is one of SPAR North of England’s bestselling varieties.
Esme, who was 11 at the time of submitting her design, included Marie Curie’s signature yellow into her entry as well as the wording ‘best sandwich ever’ as it is her favourite sandwich filling.
During the six months Esme’s design is on the pack, every SPAR egg mayonnaise sandwich sold in a SPAR store owned or serviced by James Hall & Co. Ltd in the North of England will contribute 5p to Marie Curie.
The five pence donation is highlighted on the front of the sandwich pack and is an increase on the regular one penny per sale pledge that exists across the SPAR range of sandwiches and wraps throughout the year.
The introduction of Esme’s pack design comes at the same time as a refresh of the SPAR North of England sandwich range manufactured by the Great Northern Sandwich Company, part of the James Hall & Co. Ltd Group of Companies.
Esme, who also won a BMX scooter for her design achievement, said: “My dad brought the sandwich pack template home for me from our local SPAR as I really enjoy anything that involves art and creativity.
“I spent a while on the design thinking about it, and then tried to add a bit more yellow to it for Marie Curie before I entered it. I’m so happy and excited to win the competition and see my design on the pack on the shelf. It looks amazing!”
James Goldsborough, Esme’s dad, said: “We had completely forgotten about the competition after entering as I don’t think you ever believe you will end up as the winner. When we were contacted about it, I was completely surprised but delighted for Esme. We are really proud of her.
“All the family are now buying SPAR Egg Mayonnaise sandwiches! The design has been faithfully recreated into the real thing and the finished product looks fantastic. Even the lettering is identical. I think we will call it the Esme font!”
All sandwiches highlight the Marie Curie 1p charity donation on the packaging and are part of the revamped SPAR meal deal.
Fiona Drummond, Company Stores Director at James Hall & Co. Ltd, said: “We have been blown away by the creativity and imagination of our young SPAR customers submitting their sandwich designs to make an impact for Marie Curie and celebrate the national partnership with SPAR.
“We really felt Esme’s design is a great take on the Egg Mayonnaise sandwich, one of our most popular lines, while incorporating Marie Curie’s yellow. It’s an eyecatcher and we hope customers buy this classic variety in even greater numbers, especially with the increased charity contribution.”
Imogen Duffin, Corporate Partnerships Manager at Marie Curie, said: “This competition has been such a fun and unique way to celebrate our partnership, and I want to congratulate Esme for her fantastic design.
“The money raised from sandwich sales will go directly towards giving people at the end of life, and their loved ones, the care and support they deserve.”
