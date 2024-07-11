Spanning 5.5 miles, the walk starts in Horbury before heading down the Calder &amp; Hebble Navigation towards Horbury Bridge, after which it loops back to Horbury town centre and finishes at Horbury Junction.Spanning 5.5 miles, the walk starts in Horbury before heading down the Calder &amp; Hebble Navigation towards Horbury Bridge, after which it loops back to Horbury town centre and finishes at Horbury Junction.
Wakefield Hospice Pub Walk - here are all the pubs taking part next weekend

By Leanne Clarke
Published 11th Jul 2024, 13:00 BST
Wakefield Hospice’s popular Pub Walk returns on Saturday, July 20, with new venues included to make this year’s event bigger and better than ever before.

Spanning 5.5 miles, the walk starts in Horbury before heading down the Calder & Hebble Navigation towards Horbury Bridge, after which it loops back to Horbury town centre and finishes at Horbury Junction.

With up to 500 walkers likely to be taking part in the event, raising funds to support local hospice care, please be aware that the pubs involved will be busier than usual throughout the day.

Alex Cunniff, Events Fundraiser at Wakefield Hospice: “We are delighted to be bringing the Pub Walk back for 2024, with more venues, more engagement opportunities and a date in the middle of the summer to hopefully bring some sunny vibes to the occasion too.

“We would like to say a big thank you to all of our venues who are supporting this year’s event, to all those who have signed up and raised sponsorship, and to our Event Sponsor Farnell for their generous support.”

Limited spaces are still available with registration for the event costing just £20 per person, with a free event t-shirt included for every entrant. Those taking part are also encouraged to raise sponsorship to help raise extra funds, helping to fund hospice care for the local community.

To find out more about the Wakefield Hospice Pub Walk or to register please visit www.wakefieldhospice.org/pubwalk

Please walk and drink responsibly.

The nine pubs taking part in this year’s event in order on the route are as follows:

The Navigation (Calder Grove) will be the first stop.

1. The Navigation (Calder Grove)

The Bingley (Horbury Bridge) will be the second stop.

2. The Bingley (Horbury Bridge)

The Old Halfway House (Horbury) is next on the walk.

3. The Old Halfway House (Horbury)

The fourth stop will be the Kings Arms (Horbury)

4. Kings Arms (Horbury)

