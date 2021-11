Wakefield Nights Out: 24 pictures of nights out in Reflex, Black Swan, Moodies and more in 2013

This collection of retro pictures includes Reflex, Black Swan, Moodies and others.

Did you hit the town in 2013 and can you spot yourself?

1. Adam, Simon, Zoe, Jess & Kevin in Reflex Photo Sales

2. Zoe & Chloe in Reflex Photo Sales

3. Nichola, Emma, Hannah, Brandy & Anna in Reflex Photo Sales

4. Night out Photo Sales